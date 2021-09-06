Matthew J. Norden Sells 27,250 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.97. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in 2U by 9.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in 2U by 5.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in 2U by 20.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 224,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

