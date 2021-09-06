McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,276,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after buying an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 248,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 62,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 517,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $102.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

