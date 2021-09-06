Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,366 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after buying an additional 2,253,054 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,370,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $79.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.