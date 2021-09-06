Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 880,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after acquiring an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $310.06 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day moving average of $302.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

