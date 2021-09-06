Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 905,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,874,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 246,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 107,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $82.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

