Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 58.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,812 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

