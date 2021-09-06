Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.