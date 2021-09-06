Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and $225,857.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.99 or 0.07609076 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00147464 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,928,914 coins and its circulating supply is 78,928,816 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

