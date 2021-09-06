MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

