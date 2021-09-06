Mettalex (MTLX) Price Reaches $3.07 on Major Exchanges

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00005914 BTC on major exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $1.63 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mettalex has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00152319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00206926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.39 or 0.07348226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,963.33 or 0.99973683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.47 or 0.00957104 BTC.

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

