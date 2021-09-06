MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $9.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,342,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,268. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,150. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

