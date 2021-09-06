Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.15 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $27.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.58 billion to $27.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.35 billion to $38.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.81. 9,225,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,044,822. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

