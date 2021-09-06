Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Sells $337,680.00 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of MSEX opened at $112.59 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $114.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.
MSEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
