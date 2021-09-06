Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Sells $337,680.00 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MSEX opened at $112.59 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $114.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

