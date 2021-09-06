Mirrored Apple Price Reaches $152.74 on Exchanges (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $26.00 million and $19.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $152.74 or 0.00294696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00153931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00211321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.46 or 0.07334669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,636.32 or 0.99628869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $496.75 or 0.00958449 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 170,227 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.