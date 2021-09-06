Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Reaches Market Cap of $25.13 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $25.13 million and $40,041.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for about $741.77 or 0.01410907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00064525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00147717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00204515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.60 or 0.07485773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,618.64 or 1.00084275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.67 or 0.00942802 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 33,872 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

