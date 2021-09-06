Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,405 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.