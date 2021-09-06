Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,029 shares of company stock worth $38,774,739 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.50.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $514.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $505.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

