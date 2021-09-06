Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

HubSpot stock opened at $704.09 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.79 and a fifty-two week high of $715.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $623.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -378.54 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.