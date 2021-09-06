Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

