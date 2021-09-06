MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.75

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $114.87 million and $7.45 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,448.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.58 or 0.07490353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $782.89 or 0.01492684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.85 or 0.00415362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00140507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.81 or 0.00598324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.83 or 0.00565954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00369633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005723 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.