MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $450.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $526.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.06.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $507.41 on Friday. MongoDB has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $508.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,697,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

