Monolith (TKN) Price Up 37.1% Over Last Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $4,519.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00069137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00145460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.42 or 0.00796663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00047589 BTC.

TKN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

