Mooncoin (MOON) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.14 or 0.00432541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000553 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

