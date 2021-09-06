Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,353. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $29.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -8.60. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

