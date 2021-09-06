Morgan Stanley Buys 17,480 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 57,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 42.0% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 180,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 53,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG opened at $36.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.94 million, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VPG. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.