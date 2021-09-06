Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after buying an additional 202,670 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

