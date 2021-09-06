Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 111,888 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYTM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

