Morgan Stanley Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100,350 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $475.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.