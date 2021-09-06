Morgan Stanley Has $2.08 Million Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of HCI Group worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HCI Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HCI. Truist increased their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of HCI opened at $109.01 on Monday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $921.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

