Morgan Stanley Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $16.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

