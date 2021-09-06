Morgan Stanley Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Funko worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Funko by 457.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 107,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Funko by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth about $2,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Funko by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $366,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.37 on Monday. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $2,452,320.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,362,493 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,857. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

