Morgan Stanley Raises PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $54.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.07.

PD stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 90.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PagerDuty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after purchasing an additional 953,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $35,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

