Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,028.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ICUI opened at $202.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.18 and a 1 year high of $227.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

