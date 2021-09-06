Morgan Stanley Sells 54,045 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of ProPetro worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ProPetro by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 84.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ProPetro by 57.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 102,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $800.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

