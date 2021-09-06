Morgan Stanley Sells 63,253 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 917,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRGA shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 702,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,130.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 788,056 shares of company stock valued at $735,790 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRGA opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 81.31% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

