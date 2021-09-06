Morgan Stanley Sells 6,988 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 111,739 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,248,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,477,000 after acquiring an additional 295,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,215 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GABC opened at $37.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.