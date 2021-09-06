MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Commerzbank cut shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of MOR opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MorphoSys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

