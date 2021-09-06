Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Avista worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,273,000 after acquiring an additional 573,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Avista by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after acquiring an additional 528,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avista by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,188,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 66,144 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVA opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,018 shares of company stock worth $535,366 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

