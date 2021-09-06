Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,982,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,117. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $74.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 680.15 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

