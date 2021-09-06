Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,438 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of United States Steel worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 77.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 107.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 5.2% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

