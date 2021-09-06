Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.30.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $177.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average of $169.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

