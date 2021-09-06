Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,215 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE NYT opened at $51.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

