Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,774 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of MAT opened at $21.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.