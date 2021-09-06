Navellier & Associates Inc Has $4 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,091,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $214.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,355,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,100. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.