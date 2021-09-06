Navellier & Associates Inc Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160,183 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359,430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after buying an additional 331,112 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after buying an additional 5,362,784 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,026,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,279. The firm has a market cap of $31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $12.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.2854 dividend. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.