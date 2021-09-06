Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up 2.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $26,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $43,758,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,335,000. Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after acquiring an additional 169,190 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NSRGY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $125.85. 246,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,335. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $128.17.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

