NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,537 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in NetApp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NetApp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NetApp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Shares of NTAP opened at $91.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

