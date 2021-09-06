Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.81.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $590.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $534.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $598.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.