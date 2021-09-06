New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
NBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.
New Beginnings Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NBA)
New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.
