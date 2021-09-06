New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 26,359 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 65.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of PAGS opened at $58.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

